Germany urges EU to attain digital sovereignty, reduce dependence on US, China

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called on Tuesday for urgent action toward achieving European digital sovereignty and reducing dependence on the US and China, warning that the future will be shaped by digital technologies.

"The tectonic shifts we're witnessing around the world—in political and economic centers of power—require swift action in the digital sphere, as the questions of the future will be decided in the digital realm," Merz said at the European Digital Sovereignty Summit in Berlin, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"We are seeing the systemic rivalry between the United States and China—two major powers, also two digital superpowers—which are vying for technological leadership. Europe must not cede this field to them,” he stressed.

The conservative leader made the remarks at a summit he co-hosted with French President Emmanuel Macron, which brought together around 900 representatives from politics, business, science, and civil society to discuss Europe's independent and secure digital future.

News.Az