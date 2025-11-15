Germany’s Merz calls for closer EU–Türkiye relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Friday urged deeper cooperation between the European Union and Türkiye, highlighting the country’s strategic importance amid shifting global dynamics.

Speaking at a joint news conference in Berlin with Greek Cypriot Administration leader Nikos Christodoulides, Merz said they discussed Nicosia’s preparations for its upcoming six-month EU presidency beginning in January, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“We also exchanged views on relations between the EU and Türkiye. Given the current geopolitical situation, I emphasized the need for cooperation with Türkiye,” Merz said. He added that he briefed Christodoulides on his recent visit to Ankara and discussed opportunities for strengthening EU–Türkiye ties.

Merz thanked Christodoulides for his “constructive approach” on the issue ahead of assuming the bloc’s rotating presidency, noting that he understands Nicosia’s concerns.

During his visit to Ankara last month, Merz said the world had entered a “new geopolitical phase” defined by intensified great-power competition. He proposed reviving a strategic dialogue between Europe and Türkiye and enhancing cooperation in defense, the economy, and energy.

Reiterating this position on Friday, Merz stressed Türkiye’s importance to Europe in foreign and security policy.

“Türkiye is an important NATO partner and has played a significant role in efforts to end the conflict in the Gaza Strip,” he said. At the same time, he noted that full EU membership requires meeting the bloc’s political criteria.

Asked about Germany’s potential role in easing tensions between the Turkish and Greek Cypriot sides, Merz said he and Christodoulides discussed several concrete ideas to revive settlement efforts.

“The president asked me to help. We discussed a very concrete proposal, which I received with interest,” Merz said. “We could take a step in this direction during the Cypriot EU presidency, and I expressed the German government’s readiness to actively participate.”

He added that he was “personally honored” by the trust placed in Germany’s role and said he is ready to work with his staff to help achieve small but meaningful steps toward reducing the island’s division.

Christodoulides did not reveal details of his proposal but said the upcoming presidency would take a constructive and positive approach.

“We would like to achieve a mutually beneficial situation — both for the Cyprus issue and for European–Turkish relations. I hope we can achieve truly positive results,” he said.

