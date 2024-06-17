Germany warns of easing up aid for Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Monday warned of serious consequences for Germany and NATO if Ukraine is not adequately supported in its war against Russia, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

“If we don't continue to support Ukraine, then we run the risk that Putin's troops will be on the border with Poland. The war is quickly on the territory of the EU and NATO,” Baerbock told the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.“It is difficult to quantify how much it would cost if we had to defend our freedom and security ourselves. Ultimately it’s about one thing: supporting Ukraine keeps the war away from us,” she added.Berlin increased its military support to Ukraine following pressure from the US and other allies, and it is currently the second-largest supplier of weapons to the country.Since the war began in February 2022, Germany delivered or earmarked €28 billion ($30 billion) worth of weapons to Ukraine.The military assistance included advanced weapons and equipment such as Leopard 2 battle tanks, Gepard anti-aircraft tanks, Marder combat vehicles, and Patriot and IRIS-T air defense systems.Baerbock also warned of new refugee movements if Ukraine’s war situation further deteriorates. ​“If Ukraine can no longer defend itself - and I say this, especially to those who refuse support - then millions more people will have to flee. After all, who lives voluntarily under torture and occupation?" she said. Currently, around 6 million Ukrainian refugees are in Europe, according to the UN.

News.Az