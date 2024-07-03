Germany will never be party to Ukraine conflict, says chancellor

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has promised that Germany will not be a party to the conflict in Ukraine even though Berlin provides military aid to Kiev, News.az reports citing TASS.

"Yes, I give this guarantee," he said when asked by Bundestag members. "I do guarantee this as chancellor," Scholz added.Germany is Ukraine’s second largest military equipment donor after the United States. Berlin’s present and future expenditures are currently estimated at about 28 billion euro. Russia has reiterated that pumping weapons into Ukraine will not weaken Russia’s resolve or reverse the progress of its special military operation.

News.Az