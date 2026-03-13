Germany’s Merz says easing Russia sanctions would be a mistake

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Friday that easing sanctions on Russia would be the wrong move, after the United States introduced a temporary waiver allowing countries to purchase certain Russian oil shipments stranded at sea.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Norway’s prime minister, Merz questioned the decision and warned against weakening pressure on Moscow, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“We believe that is wrong,” Merz said when asked about the waiver.

The U.S. decision grants a 30-day exemption allowing some countries to buy Russian oil and petroleum products that had been restricted under sanctions. The measure appears aimed at stabilizing global energy prices amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

Merz suggested that current market conditions do not justify relaxing sanctions on Russian energy exports.

“There is currently a problem with prices, but not with supply,” the German leader said. “I would like to know what other factors led the U.S. government to take this decision.”

Germany has been one of the European countries strongly backing sanctions against Russia following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The waiver comes at a time when global oil markets are facing renewed volatility due to escalating conflict involving Iran.

Benchmark Brent crude oil climbed back to about $101 per barrel on Friday, reflecting concerns about disruptions to Middle Eastern oil shipments.

Iranian retaliation has reportedly included strikes on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime route through which a significant share of the world’s oil exports passes. The attacks have sharply reduced ship traffic through the strait and forced some regional producers to cut output.

Despite the growing tensions in global energy markets, Merz stressed that Germany is not directly involved in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

“Let me make this very clear once again: Germany is not part of this war, and we do not wish to become one,” he said.

His remarks underline Berlin’s position that economic pressure on Russia should remain in place even as geopolitical tensions continue to reshape global energy markets.

News.Az