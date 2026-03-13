Russia earns $150M a day amid Iran war chaos

+ ↺ − 16 px

The ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel is boosting Russia’s oil revenues by up to $150 million a day.

The crisis has disrupted global oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, pushing prices sharply higher and turning Moscow into one of the unexpected economic beneficiaries of the turmoil, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In just the first 12 days of the conflict, Russia reportedly earned an additional $1.3–1.9 billion, with estimates suggesting windfall profits could reach $5 billion by the end of March.

The surge comes as global consumers scramble for alternative oil supplies due to Persian Gulf disruptions.

Urals crude has jumped from $52 in February to $70–80 per barrel.

Discounts previously offered on Russian oil are disappearing; in India, Russian crude now sells at a premium to Brent.

India and China have boosted imports by 50% and 22%, respectively.

The U.S. administration has eased sanctions pressure, allowing Russian tankers to freely supply crude to the Indian Ocean, helping stabilize global markets while benefiting Moscow.

Taking advantage of the crisis, President Vladimir Putin has suggested the resumption of Russian energy exports to Europe. European governments face LNG shortages from Qatar, potentially forcing a delay in the planned embargo on Russian gas.

Moscow is also preparing to reactivate idle production capacity, adding 400,000 barrels per day to maximize profits during the Middle East crisis.

Oil prices surpassed $100 per barrel immediately after large-scale fighting began, triggering concerns over energy costs in the U.S. The Trump administration is reportedly planning measures to stabilize domestic fuel prices amid the surge.

The key question now is how long Russia can sustain this “gold mine,” which largely depends on the duration and intensity of the Middle East conflict.

