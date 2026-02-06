Gevorg Papoyan: Risk of war with Azerbaijan is ‘zero’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia’s Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan has said the likelihood of a new armed conflict with Azerbaijan is currently “zero,” pointing to growing economic discussions and signs of normalization between the two countries.

Speaking at a press conference in Yerevan on Friday, Papoyan said public and political discourse has shifted significantly compared with two years ago, when fears of renewed war dominated the national agenda, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He said that previously, discussions centered on whether another conflict could begin at any moment. Now, he added, attention has largely shifted to economic issues such as trade and fuel prices.

Papoyan described this change as a positive sign of improving regional stability.

The minister noted that the current environment, in which peace is being discussed instead of war, represents a major achievement.

He added that the effects of this shift are reflected in government decisions, including legislative changes and steps toward economic cooperation.

Papoyan also said that economic ties between Armenia and Azerbaijan are developing, noting that a year ago many people would not have expected the two countries to engage in trade.

His comments come amid broader regional discussions on long-term peace, economic integration, and the normalization of relations in the South Caucasus.

News.Az