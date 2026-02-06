US eyes deeper economic cooperation with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States has said it is ready to work more closely with Azerbaijan to unlock the economic potential of the South Caucasus, according to a statement from the US Department of State.

“The United States looks forward to working with Azerbaijan to unlock the rich economic potential of the South Caucasus," the US Department of State stated, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

"Building on the historic August 8, 2025 peace summit between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the United States looks forward to working with Azerbaijan to advance President Trump’s vision for peace and prosperity and unlock the rich economic potential of the South Caucasus," the statement said.

News.Az