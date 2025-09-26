Global crypto market updates in the past 24 hours

+ ↺ − 16 px

The global cryptocurrency market has come under renewed pressure in the last 24 hours, with leading tokens such as Bitcoin and Ethereum retreating from recent highs, and a wave of altcoin sell-offs rippling across exchanges, News.Az reports.

Data shows that the overall market capitalization stands at around 3.84 trillion U.S. dollars, reflecting a decline of nearly 2 percent in a single day, while 24-hour trading volumes approached 234 billion dollars. Bitcoin continues to hold a dominant share of the market at roughly 56.8 percent, while Ethereum accounts for about 12.3 percent, underscoring the two assets’ central role in shaping broader sentiment.

Bitcoin prices slipped below the 110,000-dollar mark at one point in trading, after reaching intraday highs of more than 112,000 dollars. Ethereum also weakened, falling to around 3,947 dollars after touching lows near 3,830. Market analysts note that the drop has been driven partly by the liquidation of highly leveraged positions, with cascading sell orders adding to volatility. Many large altcoins, including Solana, Binance Coin, and XRP, experienced sharper percentage declines in the 2 to 6 percent range, suggesting that traders are pulling back from higher-risk tokens amid the turbulence.

The downturn comes against a backdrop of increasing regulatory scrutiny and shifting institutional strategies. In the United States, regulators from both the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) have opened probes into unusual stock price movements tied to companies that recently announced plans to adopt crypto-treasury strategies. Officials are examining whether insider trading or disclosure violations may have played a role in those price spikes, an investigation that could have far-reaching implications for how publicly listed firms integrate digital assets into their balance sheets.

At the same time, institutional adoption of crypto-linked products continues to evolve. BlackRock has advanced plans for a so-called Bitcoin Premium Income ETF, designed to generate yield by using covered call options. Meanwhile, Hashdex, another prominent player in the digital asset management space, has expanded its U.S. crypto index fund to include assets such as XRP, Solana, and Stellar, taking advantage of the SEC’s updated generic listing standards. In Europe, a consortium of nine major banks, including ING and UniCredit, announced work on a MiCA-compliant euro-denominated stablecoin, expected to be introduced by 2026. Officials in Brussels describe this project as part of a broader strategy to strengthen Europe’s financial sovereignty and reduce dependence on non-European payment systems.

Macroeconomic conditions are also weighing heavily on crypto markets. Investors are closely tracking U.S. inflation indicators, including the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index. A stronger-than-expected reading could reinforce expectations of tighter monetary policy, further denting appetite for risk assets such as cryptocurrencies. Analysts suggest that the latest pullback may reflect investors taking profits ahead of such data, while others argue that a market-wide deleveraging is a healthy reset that could reduce fragility in the months ahead.

Despite the daily losses, sentiment among long-term holders remains cautiously optimistic. Bitcoin’s ability to hold above the 108,000-dollar threshold and Ethereum’s resilience near the 3,800-dollar level are viewed by some as signs of underlying strength. Yet the near-term outlook is clouded by regulatory uncertainties, high leverage unwinds, and the possibility of continued macroeconomic headwinds.

The past 24 hours have therefore underscored the dual nature of the crypto ecosystem: on the one hand, growing mainstream adoption through ETFs and stablecoin initiatives, and on the other, persistent volatility driven by leverage, speculation, and regulatory risks. For investors and policymakers alike, the challenge will be balancing innovation and growth with stability and oversight in a sector that remains as unpredictable as it is influential.

News.Az