Global crypto market updates: Biggest 24-hour moves every holder should know

+ ↺ − 16 px

The global cryptocurrency market has witnessed one of its most turbulent 24-hour periods of the year, marked by a wave of liquidations and sharp price swings across leading digital assets, News.Az reports.

. More than 1.5 billion dollars’ worth of positions were liquidated in a short span of time, sending shockwaves through exchanges and investors worldwide. The sudden downturn reflected the risks of heavy leverage and overcrowded bets in the derivatives market, which left traders vulnerable to cascading losses once prices began to slip.

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, initially fell by nearly 3 percent, briefly dipping below key psychological levels before recovering and stabilizing above 113,000 dollars. Ethereum, the second-largest asset in the market, experienced an even sharper fall, dropping by as much as 9 percent before regaining ground near the 4,200-dollar mark. Other major digital currencies were not spared. Worldcoin, FLOKI, and Dogecoin each recorded losses exceeding 9 percent, while XRP shed around 4 percent and Solana nearly 7 percent. These steep declines underscored how vulnerable even well-known assets can be when markets face sudden shocks.

Analysts note that the scale of the sell-off was fueled by speculative trading strategies. A significant share of investors had taken leveraged long positions, betting on continued price increases. As markets corrected, these bets quickly unraveled, triggering forced liquidations. Ethereum accounted for nearly 30 percent of all liquidations, while Bitcoin made up around 17 percent, indicating the extent to which traders had concentrated risk on the two leading cryptocurrencies. Such large-scale “washouts” are often painful in the short term but can reset market conditions, clearing away excess leverage and providing firmer ground for future growth.

Despite the severity of the downturn, there were signs of resilience. Within hours, Bitcoin recovered modestly, posting a 0.4 percent gain from its intraday low. XRP rebounded by 1.7 percent, while Ethereum stabilized with a small 0.3 percent increase. The recovery suggested that, although shaken, investor confidence has not collapsed. Instead, many analysts believe the market is entering a consolidation phase, where prices stabilize and speculative excess is reduced. This could ultimately prove healthier for long-term growth, even if short-term volatility continues.

Market capitalization across the crypto sector did decline, reflecting the widespread impact of the sell-off. Smaller tokens bore the brunt of losses, with several posting double-digit declines. Yet not all assets moved in the same direction. Zcash, for example, gained more than 6 percent in the same period, highlighting how individual tokens can defy broader market trends. Data also indicated strong interest in emerging coins such as Aster and STBL, which appeared among the most actively searched and traded tokens despite the overall downturn.

Looking ahead, several factors will determine the market’s next moves. For Bitcoin, the 111,300-dollar support line is viewed as a crucial threshold. A breach below this level could spark further selling pressure, while a firm hold above it may provide a foundation for recovery. Broader macroeconomic forces are also in play. The U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policy remains a central influence, as potential interest rate cuts or hikes directly affect liquidity and investor appetite for riskier assets. In addition, ongoing regulatory debates, particularly in the United States, continue to weigh heavily on sentiment. Any major decision by financial watchdogs could either reassure markets or trigger renewed anxiety.

The past 24 hours have therefore served as a reminder of the crypto market’s inherent volatility. Billions in leveraged bets were wiped out in a matter of hours, shaking both retail and institutional investors. Yet the swift rebound of leading assets indicates underlying strength and ongoing demand. While the short-term outlook remains uncertain, the clearing of excessive risk may ultimately allow for a more sustainable and balanced rally in the weeks ahead.

News.Az