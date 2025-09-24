Global cryptocurrency market updates: Biggest 24-hour moves every holder should know

+ ↺ − 16 px

The global cryptocurrency market witnessed one of its sharpest shakeouts in recent weeks, as more than $1.5 billion in leveraged positions were liquidated within 24 hours, triggering significant price volatility across Bitcoin, Ethereum, and major altcoins, News.Az reports.

Bitcoin and Ethereum Under Pressure

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s largest cryptocurrency, slipped by nearly 0.5% in the last day, trading around $112,298. It recorded an intraday high of $113,319 before dipping to $111,370. Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest digital asset, declined almost 0.9%, trading at $4,154, after oscillating between $4,224 and $4,100.

While the losses in BTC and ETH appear modest, the real turbulence came from altcoins, where excessive leverage and speculative bets exacerbated the sell-off.

Altcoins: Big Winners and Heavy Losers

Among the top gainers, ApolloX (APX) surged more than 35%, followed by sharp rallies in tokens like FTX Token (FTT), Toshi (TOSHI), LayerZero (ZRO), and Zcash (ZEC). On the speculative side, some smaller-cap tokens such as AI Companions (AIC), Hemi (HEMI), and Grass (GRASS) skyrocketed between 50–100%, reflecting continued retail appetite for high-risk assets despite wider volatility.

Conversely, the biggest losers included Story (STORY), which dropped 16.8%, and Solana (SOL), which fell by more than 3%. Several other mid-cap coins saw steep declines as liquidations forced traders out of positions.

Liquidation Wave and Market Drivers

Analysts say the downturn was triggered by an overstretched leverage environment. For weeks, crypto derivatives markets had been building long positions at unsustainable levels. Once prices turned lower, forced liquidations cascaded across exchanges, wiping out both retail and institutional bets.

“Roughly 53% of the liquidations were in altcoins, which tend to carry higher leverage and weaker liquidity compared to Bitcoin or Ethereum,” a market strategist told APA.

Experts suggest this type of liquidation wave can serve as a “reset,” flushing out excessive risk and setting the stage for more stable consolidation.

Macroeconomic and Regulatory Context

Beyond technical market forces, the macroeconomic backdrop also played a role. Expectations surrounding the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policy continue to weigh on risk assets, with hints of tighter credit conditions influencing crypto trading behavior.

Additionally, institutional sentiment remains mixed. On one hand, inflows into Bitcoin ETFs and interest from hedge funds suggest ongoing structural support for crypto adoption. On the other, regulatory scrutiny in the U.S. and Europe, particularly around stablecoins and decentralized finance (DeFi), continues to generate uncertainty.

Investor Sentiment: Fear or Opportunity?

Despite the turbulence, some analysts see the current correction as a healthy development. “This was a necessary cleansing after months of leveraged growth,” said one crypto economist. “Long-term holders are unlikely to panic, and the fundamentals of blockchain adoption remain intact.”

Others warn, however, that if macro headwinds persist and further sell-offs occur, Bitcoin could test deeper support levels, dragging the rest of the market lower.

The Road Ahead

For holders, the past 24 hours underscored the dual nature of crypto markets — opportunities for rapid gains in speculative tokens alongside the risk of sudden, large-scale liquidations. Traders are now watching closely:

Whether Bitcoin can hold above key support levels around $110,000.

The direction of Ethereum’s price as it struggles near $4,100–$4,200 resistance.

Altcoin resilience after one of the steepest liquidation sweeps in recent months.

Signals from central banks and regulators that could shift risk appetite.

As the market recalibrates, the volatility serves as a reminder that crypto remains both one of the riskiest and most dynamic asset classes on the global financial stage.

News.Az