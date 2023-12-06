Global Journalism Council demands explanation from France

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The Foreign Media Assembly of the Global Journalism Council (GJC), which has representatives in 64 world countries, has issued a statement of protest against the oppression of Azerbaijani journalist Aygun Hasanova in France,” Chairman of the Council's Foreign Media Assembly Elshad Eyvazli told AZERTAC.

According to Eyvazli, the GJC’s Foreign Media Assembly strongly condemned such behavior towards the journalist.

"We condemn all kinds of harassment and violence against journalists in all cases. We demand an explanation from the French government regarding the oppression against Aygun Hasanova, an employee of Azerbaijan's official media organization AZERTAC, who was seconded to New Caledonia. Hindering the professional activity of a journalist in France is a violation of international rights and freedoms. If such a situation happens in one of the political centers of the world, it disappoints journalists all over the world. We consider and condemn the detention of a journalist in a police station and her removal from the country as a restriction of the journalist's right of access to information," the statement emphasized.

News.Az