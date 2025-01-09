Global money transfer services market set to top $78 billion by 2029

+ ↺ − 16 px

The global money transfer services market reached a value of nearly $36.34 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.02% since 2019.

The market is expected to grow from $36.34 billion in 2024 to $78.12 billion in 2029 at a rate of 16.54%, News.Az reports, citing the Open Public Relations Portal. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.09% from 2029 and reach $171.97 billion in 2034.The key players in the market are adopting extensive strategies in the money transfer services market such as:• Direct Payments: Partner to enable instant wallet and bank transfers.• Cross-Border Payments: Collaborate on launching seamless global payment solutions.• Fast Transfers: Launch new products for real-time, delay-free money transfers.• Market Expansion: Leverage M&A to grow offerings in new regions.• Digital Payments: Forge partnerships to tap into the growing digital payments sectorMoney transfer services refer to financial services that facilitate the electronic transfer of money from one individual, business, or organization to another, either domestically or internationally. These services are a critical component of the global financial ecosystem, enabling the secure, efficient and reliable movement of funds.Money transfer services are utilized by individuals, businesses and organizations for various purposes, such as sending remittances to family members, paying for goods and services, supporting small businesses and addressing emergencies. They are often employed during transactions where cash or direct bank transfers are impractical or unavailable, providing flexibility and accessibility to users. These services are complemented by other financial services like banking, credit provision and mobile payment systems, while also competing with traditional methods such as physical cash transfers or check payments.The Western Union Company was the largest competitor with a 11.49% share of the market, followed by:• Wise (TransferWise Ltd.)• Revolut Ltd.• Remitly Inc.• MoneyGram International Inc.• PayPal Holdings Inc.• WorldRemit Ltd.• Intermex Wire Transfer.• Paytm (One97 Communications Limited).• OFX (OzForex).

News.Az