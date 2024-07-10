Global population surpasses 8 billion

+ ↺ − 16 px

The global population aged 65 and over has nearly doubled to 10.3%, and this trend is expected to continue. The world's population, which continues to grow at varying rates in different regions, has already surpassed 8 billion people, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

According to the UN Population Fund's (UNFPA) "2024 State of World Population Report," global population dynamics reveal significant changes in regional growth patterns, population density, and urbanization rates. As populations age globally, Europe, North America, and parts of Asia are seeing rising elderly proportions, posing challenges for healthcare, retirement plans, and labor dynamics.Following the acceptance of a proposal by the UN Development Programme (UNDP) to the UN General Assembly in 1989, July 11 is celebrated annually as "World Population Day" to raise awareness of population-related issues.

News.Az