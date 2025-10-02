Global protests erupt over Israeli attack on Global Sumud Flotilla

+ ↺ − 16 px

Protests erupted in cities worldwide on the night of October 1 after Israel intercepted the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla. Thousands took to the streets to condemn the raid, demand the release of detained activists, and call for an end to the siege on the enclave.

Demonstrations broke out in Greece, Spain, Sweden, and Belgium, as large rallies took place in Italy, where the country’s largest trade unions announced a general strike for 3 October, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Among the largest gatherings overnight, tens of thousands marched through Rome in support of the Sumud Freedom Flotilla.

Hundreds more blocked traffic at Piazza dei Cinquecento, while in Milan, large crowds shut down train stations, blocking rail traffic as part of nationwide demonstrations.

Organizers estimated around 1,000 people would march toward Piazza Barberini. Italy’s unions USB and CGIL confirmed a nationwide strike call, while dock workers carried out their pledge to blockade in response to the flotilla’s interception.

Hundreds also gathered outside the US consulate in Istanbul, chanting slogans, praying for Palestinians, and denouncing what they called genocide.

In Berlin, protesters gathered at Central Station, and in Brussels, marchers moved from Place de la Bourse to the Belgian Foreign Ministry.

In London, thousands marched to the prime minister’s residence, chanting against him. In Germany, demonstrators briefly shut down the main train station.

The Tunisian capital also saw a mass demonstration, while Mauritania’s Nouakchott hosted protests denouncing the flotilla raid.

A snap protest was held outside Sydney Town Hall in support of the Global Sumud Flotilla, with demonstrators voicing solidarity and chanting “From the river to the sea,” which echoed through the rally.

Latin American cities witnessed parallel mobilizations. Local media in Buenos Aires said hundreds demonstrated against what they called an “assault by the Israeli occupation forces” and demanded an end to the genocide in Gaza.

In Mexico City, Reuters captured images of marchers outside the Foreign Ministry, with demonstrators demanding the release of seven Mexican nationals detained in the flotilla raid.

Activists Arlin Medrano and Sol Gonzalez confirmed in a video that their ship had been intercepted in international waters, calling it an illegal act.

David Pena, the Mexican delegation’s legal representative, told protesters Israel planned to charge them with trespassing and deport them.

In Colombia, protesters gathered outside the headquarters of the National Business Association (ANDI) after the Global Movement to Gaza accused it of ties to Israel’s economic mission – an allegation the group denied in a statement.

Demonstrations also swept Bogota, Montevideo, and several Argentine cities, with protesters in Uruguay’s capital calling for the imprisonment of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Out of 44 vessels that departed with the Global Sumud Flotilla, only four are still marked as ‘sailing’ as of 12:15 pm Thursday, according to live tracking data on the flotilla’s website.

One vessel appeared to have reached Gaza’s waters before communications were lost.

Organizers said one of the boats intercepted was rammed by an Israeli naval vessel.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry labeled the mission on its official X account as the “Hamas Flotilla.”

