Global steel production sees surge, driven by growth in China, India

+ ↺ − 16 px

Global crude steel production reached 146.8 million tons in November, marking a 0.8% increase compared to the same month last year, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

China, the world's top producer, saw a 2.5% rise in steel output, reaching 78.4 million tons, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. India, the world's number two steel producer, posted an annual growth of 4.5% to 12.4 million tons.Other key producers, however, saw declines. Japan's steel output fell by 3.1% to 6.9 million tons and the US reported a 2.8% decrease, producing 6.4 million tons.Russia's output saw a significant drop of 9.2%, totaling 5.5 million, and South Korea's production fell by 3.6% to 5.2 million tons.In Europe, Germany posted an 8.6% rise in production, reaching 2.9 million, while Türkiye produced 3 million tons of crude steel, a modest increase of 0.7%.The World Steel Association represents approximately 85% of global steel production.In January-November, global steel production ticked down by 1.4% to 1.7 billion tons.

News.Az