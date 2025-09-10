Global Sumud Flotilla reports 2nd drone attack on vessel - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) said on Tuesday that one of its vessels came under a second suspected drone attack as the aid convoy prepared to depart Tunisia for Gaza.

In a statement, the flotilla said the Alma, a boat sailing under the British flag, was attacked while docked in Tunisian waters on Sept. 9. The strike caused a fire on the vessel’s top deck, which was quickly extinguished, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“This is drone strike number two on one of the boats,” activist Leila Hegazy said during her shift. Another activist who witnessed the incident said they saw the drone “literally right above, maybe 20 feet” before it hit, sparking a fire that was put out “within two minutes.”

While the boat sustained some fire damage, initial checks showed no major structural issues and no casualties were reported. Activists described the repeated attacks as a “clear intimidation tactic” aimed at discouraging participation in the mission.

The flotilla earlier reported that its main vessel, the Family Boat, had also been struck by a suspected drone off Tunisia’s coast.

Despite the incidents, GSF vowed to continue its journey: “We will not be deterred.”

The Global Sumud Flotilla, named after the Arabic word for “steadfastness,” consists of more than 50 ships with around 150 activists, including doctors, journalists, and campaigners from Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. The convoy, which departed Barcelona and Genoa in late August, is expected to leave Tunisia on Wednesday for Gaza.

The initiative seeks to challenge Israel’s blockade and deliver humanitarian aid to the enclave, where famine has been reported amid Israel’s nearly two-year-long military campaign.

News.Az