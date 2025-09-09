Flotilla for Gaza says boat hit by drone in Tunisian waters, officials deny attack

Flotilla for Gaza says boat hit by drone in Tunisian waters, officials deny attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Global Sumud Flotilla for Gaza said on Tuesday that one of its main vessels was struck by a drone while in Tunisian waters.

According to the group, all six passengers and crew members on board were unharmed in the incident, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Tunisian authorities said the explosion originated inside the vessel, and Tunisia's National Guard spokesperson told Mosaique FM radio that reports of a drone attack on the flotilla "have no basis in truth".

The flotilla is an international initiative seeking to deliver humanitarian aid to war-torn Gaza via civilian boats supported by delegations from 44 countries including Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and Portuguese left-wing politician Mariana Mortagua.

After the strike, dozens of people gathered outside Tunisia's Sidi Bou Said port, where the flotilla's boats were docked, waving Palestinian flags and chanting "Free Palestine," a Reuters witness said.

News.Az