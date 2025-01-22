GM recalls over 2,000 Chevrolet Equinox electric vehicles

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Chevrolet 2025 Equinox EV LT is displayed during media day at the 2025 Detroit Auto Show at Huntington Place in Detroit, Michigan, U.S. January 10, 2025. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

The recall affects certain 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV all-wheel drive electric vehicles.The adaptive cruise control may fail to engage the brakes as expected, due to incorrect brake module software, increasing the risk of a crash, the U.S. auto safety regulator said.Dealers will update the software calibration in the brake system control module free of charge, the NHTSA said.

