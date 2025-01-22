GM recalls over 2,000 Chevrolet Equinox electric vehicles
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Wednesday that General Motors (NYSE:GM) is recalling about 2,890 Chevrolet Equinox EV vehicles due to concerns about their adaptive cruise control, News.az reports citing Investhing.
The recall affects certain 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV all-wheel drive electric vehicles.
The adaptive cruise control may fail to engage the brakes as expected, due to incorrect brake module software, increasing the risk of a crash, the U.S. auto safety regulator said.
Dealers will update the software calibration in the brake system control module free of charge, the NHTSA said.
