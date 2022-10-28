GM temporarily halts paid advertising on Twitter

+ ↺ − 16 px

General Motors Co (GM.N) said late on Friday it had temporarily halted paid advertising on Twitter after Elon Musk completed his takeover of the social media company. News.az reports citing Reuters.

The largest U.S. automaker said it was "engaging with Twitter to understand the direction of the platform under their new ownership."

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Musk is also chief executive of GM rival Tesla Inc (TSLA.O).

News.Az