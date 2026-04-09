Pilot collapses mid-air: Air Canada jet flies 13 hours to safety

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An Air Canada Boeing 787-9 encountered an in-flight incident after one of its pilots became incapacitated while cruising over Turkmenistan, according to aviation reports.

The aircraft, operating flight AC-51 from Delhi to Montreal with 275 people on board, was flying at 36,000 feet when one member of the flight crew suddenly fell ill and was unable to perform duties. Despite the situation, the remaining crew managed the flight without further complications, News.Az reports, citing the Aviation Herald.

The aircraft continued its transcontinental journey and landed safely in Montreal approximately 13 hours later.

Canada’s Transportation Safety Board (TSB) confirmed the incident, stating that the situation occurred during the cruise phase of the flight and did not escalate into a more serious emergency.

No additional details have been released regarding the condition of the incapacitated pilot.

News.Az