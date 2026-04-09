OpenAI plans IPO shares for everyday investors

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OpenAI is preparing for one of the most anticipated stock market debuts in recent years, and everyday investors could get a rare chance to participate.

The company’s chief financial officer, Sarah Friar, revealed in an interview that the AI giant is considering reserving a portion of its future IPO shares specifically for retail investors. If confirmed, this move would mark a notable shift from traditional IPO practices, where institutional investors dominate allocations, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The company behind ChatGPT is reportedly laying the groundwork for a public listing that could value it at up to $1 trillion. According to earlier reports, the filing with U.S. regulators could come as soon as the second half of 2026, though no official timeline has been confirmed.

Friar emphasized that OpenAI is already preparing to operate like a public company, noting that it is “good hygiene” for a firm of its scale to adopt the structure and discipline expected in public markets.

Interest from retail investors is already evident. OpenAI recently tested demand by allowing individuals to participate in its latest funding round—and the response exceeded expectations.

The company raised more than $3 billion from individual investors, far surpassing its initial $1 billion target. Overall, the round closed with $122 billion in committed capital, giving OpenAI a post-money valuation of $852 billion.

Major banks including JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs facilitated the private placements—ultimately delivering what Friar described as the largest private placement those firms have ever executed.

Traditionally, retail investors receive only 5% to 10% of IPO shares, with the majority going to large institutional players. OpenAI’s potential move signals a broader shift toward democratizing access to high-profile tech listings.

A similar trend is emerging elsewhere. Billionaire Elon Musk has reportedly considered allocating up to 30% of shares in a future IPO of SpaceX to individual investors—far above the industry norm.

If OpenAI follows through, it could become one of the few mega-cap tech companies to actively include retail investors in its public debut. For individual traders, that could mean earlier access to one of the world’s fastest-growing AI companies—something typically reserved for Wall Street giants.

However, details remain limited, and any IPO plans are still subject to market conditions and regulatory approval.

News.Az