Gold mine landslide kills at least 9 in Indonesia

Gold mine landslide kills at least 9 in Indonesia

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At least 9 people were killed in a landslide near an illegal gold mining site in West Sumatra province in Indonesia, police said on Friday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The landslide occurred late Thursday in Sijunjung Regency at a cliff near the mining site, where several miners were working at the time, witnesses said.

Multiple people were buried under the debris.

The victims have since been buried by their families and nearby residents, according to local sources.

Mining accidents are relatively common in Indonesia, particularly during the rainy season when landslides are more likely to occur.

News.Az