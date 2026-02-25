Death toll from rains in southeastern Brazil rises to 30

Death toll from rains in southeastern Brazil rises to 30

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll from heavy rains in Brazil's southeastern state of Minas Gerais rose to 30, with 39 people missing, local authorities said Tuesday.

Heavy rain that began Monday afternoon triggered landslides, sent urban rivers over their banks and toppled trees, damaging buildings and leaving thousands of people homeless, the local fire department said, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The cities of Juiz de Fora and Uba were among the hardest hit, with Juiz de Fora declaring a state of public calamity early Tuesday.

Rescue operations are ongoing, said the state fire department. State Gov. Romeu Zema declared three days of official mourning across Minas Gerais.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva expressed his condolences on social media to the families who have lost their homes and loved ones.

The federal government has dispatched health workers and troops to the region to provide support.

News.Az