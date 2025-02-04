Gold prices climb toward record high

+ ↺ − 16 px

Gold surged toward a record high as President Donald Trump’s tariff threats and subsequent delays increased market uncertainty, driving demand for safe-haven assets.

Bullion reached an all-time peak above $2,830 an ounce on Monday before paring gains to close up 0.6% after Trump said he would pause levies of 25% against Canada and Mexico by a month, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

The abrupt about-face saw a gauge of the dollar retreat from the highest level in more than two years, making the precious metal cheaper for most buyers.

There’s still plenty of uneasiness in markets about what lies ahead, burnishing gold’s appeal as a store of value in a hard-to-predict environment. Washington is set to impose a 10% tariff against Chinese imports from Tuesday in the US, although Trump said he would speak to Beijing regarding the proposed duties.

Among the biggest questions are how resilient the US economy would be to a trade war — if it materializes — as well as the ripple-on effects for monetary policy if tariffs reignite inflation. The Federal Reserve paused rate cuts last month, adopting a “wait-and-see” approach with regards to the new administration’s policies.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,822.44 an ounce as of 11:26 a.m. in Singapore. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.2% after rising 1.1% over the previous six sessions. Silver was steady, while platinum and palladium advanced.

Trade war fears had jolted precious metals markets even before the shenanigans over the last few days. US prices of gold and silver have surged above international benchmarks in recent weeks, causing dealers and traders to rush huge volumes of the metals into the US before any tariffs are imposed. The chaos has also led to a spike in lease rates for gold and silver — the return that holders of bullion in London’s vaults can get by loaning metal out on a short-term basis.

News.Az