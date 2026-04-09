Google and Intel deepen AI infrastructure partnership

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Google and Intel announced an expanded multiyear partnership on Thursday for Google Cloud to continue utilizing Intel AI infrastructure and to keep developing processors together.

Google Cloud will use Intel’s Xeon processors, including Intel’s latest Xeon 6 chips, for AI, cloud, and inference tasks. The company has used Intel’s various Xeon processors for decades, News.az reports, citing TechcRunch.

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The companies will also expand the co-development of custom infrastructure processing units (IPUs), which help accelerate and manage data center tasks by offloading them from CPUs.

This chip development partnership, which started in 2021, will focus on custom ASIC-based IPUs.

Intel declined to share any information regarding pricing for the deal.

This expansion comes as the industry is hungry for CPUs. While GPUs are used for developing and training AI models, CPUs are crucial for running AI models and within general AI infrastructure.

“AI is reshaping how infrastructure is built and scaled,” Intel chief executive Lip-Bu Tan said in a company press release. “Scaling AI requires more than accelerators — it requires balanced systems. CPUs and IPUs are central to delivering the performance, efficiency and flexibility modern AI workloads demand.”

More companies have been turning their focus to CPUs in recent months as there is a growing shortage for the chips.

SoftBank-owned Arm Holdings recently announced the Arm AGI CPU, the first chip that the semiconductor giant has produced itself, amid a worldwide crunch for CPUs.

News.Az