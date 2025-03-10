Google Chromecast outage: Strange error prevents users from streaming

+ ↺ − 16 px

Owners of Chromecast (2nd Gen) and Chromecast Audio devices have been unable to cast audio or video content for several hours due to a frustrating "untrusted device" error.

The problem is widespread, spanning across various apps and platforms. The complaints reached Reddit, where many users voiced out their concerns, News.Az reports, citing Tech Times.

As discovered by 9to5Google, users trying to stream content from apps such as YouTube or Spotify are greeted with a concerning message:

"Untrusted device: [device name] couldn't be verified. This might be caused by device firmware being outdated."

The error renders the user helpless, requiring the user to exit the dialog box with no way around it. Reboots, resets, or troubleshooting did not work. Nevertheless, screen saver mode in the devices functions as normal.

Interestingly, the problem appears to be confined to Chromecast (2nd Gen) and Chromecast Audio alone. More recent models such as Chromecast (3rd Gen) and Chromecast Ultra are not affected, Android Police has learned.

This has also sparked rumors that Google may have bricked the devices or plans to discontinue them.

Since there was no official end-of-life (EOL) announcement, this is probably a bug rather than an intended shutdown. Google ended support for the first-generation Chromecast in May 2023, but that device still works to this day.

Given that the Chromecast (2nd Gen) and Chromecast Audio were released in September 2015, they are two of Google's longest-standing streaming devices. They still have the most recent 1.56.x firmware, though, so it is unlikely that support has been discontinued without notice.

With more and more users complaining about the problem, Google probably knows about it. Because the error seems to be device verification-related, a server-side patch might be all that's required to bring everything back online.

In the meantime, impacted users will have to wait for Google to push out a patch—or possibly verify if these devices are actually hitting their official end-of-life point.

News.Az