Google deactivates accounts of Russian context ad service users

The Google AdSense context advertising service will deactivate accounts of users from Russia who will not be able to get monetization through their accounts anymore, according to the notice from Google Payments sent to users and seen by TASS, News.az reports.

"We are deactivating all AdSense accounts with Russia as their country of location. This means that you will no longer be able to receive monetization revenue through such accounts," the notice says.Earnings of bloggers using the platform in July 2024 will be paid between August 21 and 26 unless the receipt of payments is suspended in the account and payment thresholds are achieved. "We will attempt to pay the remaining funds at the account balance to you within sixty days unless the closing threshold is achieved there and the receipt of payments is suspended," Google Payments said.The Google AdSense has already introduced restrictions in respect of Russian users earlier. Showing of ads in the Russian territory was turned off in the Google network since March 2022 and Russians cannot create new accounts.

