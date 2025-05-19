Google launches NotebookLM app for Android

+ ↺ − 16 px

Google has officially released the NotebookLM app for Android, just a day before the company’s Google I/O 2025 event and its scheduled rollout.

Since its launch in 2023, the AI-based note-taking and research assistant has only been accessible via desktop, News.Az reports, citing TechCrunch.

Google has now made the service available on the go.

The iOS app is expected to launch Tuesday.

NotebookLM is designed to help people better understand complex information through features like smart summaries and the ability to ask questions about documents and other materials.

The Android app gives access to Audio Overviews, which are NotebookLM’s AI-generated podcasts based on the source material. There is background playback and offline support for Audio Overviews.

The Android app also allows people to create new notebooks and view the ones they’ve already created. Users can also upload new sources from their device and view those that have already uploaded in each of the notebooks.

The app features a light and dark mode that is applied based on the device’s system settings.

Given the timing of the launch, Google may share more about the app during the company’s I/O keynote Tuesday.

