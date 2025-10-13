Google says Australia’s teen social media ban ‘extremely difficult’ to enforce

+ ↺ − 16 px

Google has warned that Australia’s new law banning people under 16 from using social media will be “extremely difficult” to enforce and may not make children safer online.

The law, which takes effect in December, will make Australia the first country to block social media use for under-16s. Platforms won’t have to conduct age verification; instead, they must use AI and behavioural data to estimate users’ ages, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

At a parliamentary hearing, YouTube’s government affairs manager Rachel Lord said the policy was “well-intentioned” but could have “unintended consequences.” Google also noted that YouTube—recently re-added to the list of regulated sites—is a video-sharing platform, not a social network.

The legislation was passed in November 2024 amid concerns over social media’s impact on youth mental health. Companies must comply by Dec. 10 or deactivate underage accounts.

