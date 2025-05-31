Google says it will appeal online search antitrust decision

+ ↺ − 16 px

Alphabet’s Google (NASDAQ: ) on Saturday said it will appeal an antitrust decision under which a federal judge proposed less aggressive ways to restore online search competition than the 10-year regime suggested by antitrust enforcers, News.az reports citing Investing.

"We will wait for the Court’s opinion. And we still strongly believe the Court’s original decision was wrong, and look forward to our eventual appeal," Google said in a post on X.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington heard closing arguments on Friday at a trial on proposals to address Google’s illegal monopoly in online search and related advertising.

In April, a federal judge said that Google illegally dominated two markets for online advertising technology, with the U.S. Department of Justice saying that Google should sell off at least its Google Ad Manager, which includes the company’s publisher ad server and its ad exchange.

The DOJ and a coalition of states want Google to share search data and cease multibillion-dollar payments to Apple (NASDAQ:) and other smartphone makers to be the default search engine on new devices.

