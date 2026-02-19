Google, Sea team up to build AI for Shopee, Garena

Google and Southeast Asian tech group Sea Ltd have announced a new partnership to develop artificial intelligence tools for e-commerce and gaming, marking a deeper push into so-called “agentic AI.”

Under the strategic tie-up, the companies will explore building an AI-powered shopping assistant prototype for Sea’s Shopee platform, aiming to automate and streamline online purchasing experiences, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The collaboration reflects a broader industry shift as major tech firms seek to monetize advanced AI models by expanding their capabilities beyond chat functions into complex tasks such as shopping, workflow management and digital commerce.

Shopee remains the dominant e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia, holding about 52% market share in 2024, according to consultancy Momentum Works. The new AI features could further strengthen its competitive position in the region’s fast-growing online retail market.

The partnership will also extend to Sea’s gaming arm, Garena, where AI tools are expected to enhance game development productivity and efficiency.

Competition in the region is intensifying. Alibaba, whose Lazada platform rivals Shopee, recently unveiled a new AI model designed for what it called the “agentic AI era,” highlighting the race among tech giants to embed AI deeper into consumer platforms.

The latest agreement builds on an earlier 2024 collaboration between Shopee and YouTube, signaling a continuing strategic alignment between Alphabet and Sea as they expand AI-driven digital ecosystems in Southeast Asia.

