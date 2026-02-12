Google targeted by EU over its search advertising auction practices

+ ↺ − 16 px

EU antitrust regulators are investigating Alphabet (GOOGL.O) opens new tab unit Google over the sale of search advertisements in Europe, a letter to advertisers seen by Reuters showed.

The European Commission said it has indications of potential concerns regarding the auctions for the sale of advertising on Google Search, "in particular, the way in which Google has been artificially increasing the clearing price of such auctions to the detriment of advertisers", News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

News.Az