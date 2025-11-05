Google settles with ‘Fortnite’ maker — will allow third-party app stores

Google has reached a sweeping settlement with “Fortnite” creator Epic Games, agreeing to major changes to how Android apps can be distributed and paid for — a deal that could reshape the mobile app economy in the U.S.

The agreement, filed in federal court in San Francisco, aims to resolve Epic’s 2020 antitrust lawsuit accusing Google of unfairly controlling app distribution and in-app payments on Android devices. While Google has denied wrongdoing, the tech giant agreed to reforms designed to increase competition and give developers more choice, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Under the proposed terms, Google will:

Allow users to more easily install approved third-party app stores

Let developers direct users to external payment systems and in-app alternatives

Cap service fees at 9% or 20% — lower than the standard Google Play fees

Google says the changes protect user security while offering more flexibility. Epic CEO Tim Sweeney called the proposal “awesome,” saying it returns Android to its original vision as an open platform.

The settlement follows a jury ruling in Epic’s favor last year and multiple failed appeals by Google, including a rejected Supreme Court request to pause the court-ordered reforms.

Judge James Donato will now review and decide whether to approve the agreement.

The resolution comes as Google fights other antitrust lawsuits over search and advertising — signaling growing regulatory pressure on Big Tech across the U.S.

