Google to build AI campus in South Korea

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Google will build an artificial intelligence campus in Seoul under a new partnership with South Korea, according to the country’s presidential office.

The agreement was confirmed after South Korean President Lee Jae Myung met with Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis in Seoul. The project was formalized through a memorandum of understanding between the country’s Science Ministry and the company, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Officials said the AI campus is intended to strengthen collaboration between Google, local engineers, and startups, positioning Seoul as a key hub for advanced artificial intelligence development.

As part of the agreement, South Korea requested that Google assign at least 10 engineers from its US headquarters to work at the campus. Hassabis said the company would consider the proposal.

The planned facility is described as the first Google AI campus of its kind globally and is expected to support research, training, and joint projects with Korean firms.

During the meeting, President Lee and Hassabis also discussed the broader impact of artificial intelligence on employment and society. Lee raised the possibility of introducing a base wage system to address potential job losses caused by AI automation.

Hassabis said the initiative aims to train the next generation of AI specialists through internships and education programs, while also expanding collaboration with major Korean companies including Samsung, SK Hynix, Hyundai, and LG.

He highlighted South Korea’s strong industrial base in key technologies such as semiconductors and robotics, calling it a major global player in the AI ecosystem.

The partnership builds on long-standing AI ties between Google DeepMind and Korea, dating back to the landmark AlphaGo match in 2016 that helped accelerate global interest in artificial intelligence.

News.Az