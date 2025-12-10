Google’s first AI glasses arrive in 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

Google is gearing up to introduce its first generation of AI-powered smart glasses in 2026, a launch that could redefine wearable technology by merging artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and everyday eyewear.

The upcoming device is the result of collaborations with eyewear brands such as Warby Parker and Gentle Monster, as well as tech partner Samsung, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to reports, the smart glasses will be available in two versions.

One model is designed to offer a “screen-free,” audio-based experience, relying on built-in speakers, microphones, and cameras that allow users to interact hands-free with Google’s AI assistant, Gemini. The second model will feature an in-lens display, enabling users to view information such as navigation cues, real-time translation subtitles, and contextual alerts directly through the glasses — eliminating the need to check a smartphone.

Google’s return to smart eyewear marks a significant shift. After the earlier stumble of Google Glass over a decade ago — criticised for bulky hardware and privacy concerns — the company now aims for a subtler design, with Android XR as the underlying platform and modern AI helping deliver real-world utility.

Analysts and industry watchers say the timing is strategic: the market for AI/AR glasses is heating up, with estimates showing rising interest in wearable smart eyewear as consumers seek alternatives to constantly reaching for smartphones. If successful, Google’s AI glasses could accelerate a shift from screens in hands to information in sight — making navigation, real-time language translation, “always-on” assistance, and even photography as natural as blinking. But like all wearables, they will face scrutiny around privacy, usability and battery life.

News.Az