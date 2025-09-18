Mark Zuckerberg unveils $799 meta Ray-Ban display glasses

+ ↺ − 16 px

Unveiled at Meta’s Connect developer conference, the glasses feature a small high-resolution display that disappears when not in use, controlled through hand gestures with the help of the Meta Neural Band, an EMG-powered wristband.

Zuckerberg described them as “glasses with the classic Ray-Ban style” but also “the first AI glasses with a high-resolution display and a fully weighted Meta neural band.” With the new model, users can watch videos, see and respond to text messages, and interact with apps, all while keeping their view unobstructed. The glasses will be available in the U.S. on September 30, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

During a live demo, Zuckerberg attempted several times to call Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth without success, laughing it off by saying, “This is uh — you know, it happens.”

Meta also announced two other smart glasses. The Oakley Meta Vanguard, priced at $499 and launching on October 21, is designed for athletes in high-intensity sports such as snowboarding and mountain biking. With a wraparound design, the glasses can capture 3K video, last up to nine hours on a single charge, and connect to Garmin fitness watches to track stats through the Meta AI assistant. Meanwhile, the Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2), the updated version of the company’s original smart glasses, is already on sale for $379. It comes with double the battery life, lasting eight hours, and a stronger camera capable of recording 3K Ultra HD video.

The new Ray-Ban Display glasses are positioned as a bridge between Meta’s audio-only smart glasses and its more ambitious Orion augmented reality project, which can overlay 3D visuals but remains too expensive for the consumer market. Zuckerberg also revealed Horizon TV, a new app for Quest VR headsets that will allow users to watch television shows, movies, and live sports, with Disney and Universal Pictures among the partners contributing content.

