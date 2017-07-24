Governor of Georgia's Vejini wounded

+ ↺ − 16 px

A governor of the Vejini village in the Gurjaani district of Georgia, Kukuri Jamatashvili, has been shot in leg yesterday evening, Georgian media reported.

Jamatashvili was transported to the Gurjaani District Hospital, Sputnik Georgia reported.

The governor was assaulted by the attacker at his house's yard. The police detained the attacker and opened a criminal case on charges of an intentional serious bodily injury.

News.Az

News.Az