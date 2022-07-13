Grain export coordination center to be set up in Turkiye: Akar

A coordination center for exporting Ukrainian grain is expected to be set up in Turkiye's largest city Istanbul, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said shortly after Türkiye hosted a four-way meeting on Wednesday, News.az reports citing Daily Sabah.

"Agreement reached on joint controls for checking grains at harbors," Akar said.

He noted that Turkey, Russia and Ukraine would meet again next week, and sign an agreement.

