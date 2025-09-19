Grammy-winning country songwriter Brett James dies in plane crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brett James, the Grammy-winning country songwriter behind Carrie Underwood’s “Jesus, Take the Wheel” and Kenny Chesney’s “Out Last Night,” has died at the age of 57.

James was piloting a Cirrus SR22T that took off from Nashville’s John C. Tune Airport on Thursday before crashing in North Carolina. The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, which inducted him in 2020, confirmed his death, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Born Brett James Cornelius in 1968, he left medical school to pursue music in Nashville in the early 1990s. While his solo career was modest, his songwriting flourished, making him one of the most sought-after collaborators in country music.

James co-wrote 27 country No. 1 hits, including:

“Jesus, Take the Wheel” (Carrie Underwood) – Grammy winner, ACM Single of the Year

“When the Sun Goes Down” (Kenny Chesney)

“Blessed” (Martina McBride)

“I Hold On” (Dierks Bentley)

“The Man I Want to Be” (Chris Young)

He also penned songs for artists outside country, including Bon Jovi, Backstreet Boys, The Fray, and Daughtry.

Dierks Bentley, who co-wrote “I Hold On” with James, paid tribute: “Fellow aviator. One of the best singer-songwriters in our town…total legend. Our friendship and that song changed my life.”

James often described songwriting as an act of listening and learning: “What I’m trying to do every day now is soak up the brilliance of the young kids I work with, and then sprinkle in whatever experience and knowledge I have.”

“Jesus, Take the Wheel,” co-written with Hillary Lindsey and Gordie Sampson, remains his defining work. Beyond its Grammy win, it earned multiple Song of the Year honors and resonated deeply with audiences for its themes of faith and redemption.

