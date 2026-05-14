'Grand Fire' triggers evacuations in San Bernardino County, Southern California - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Firefighters are working to contain a fast-moving brush fire in Southern California’s San Bernardino County that triggered mandatory evacuation orders on Wednesday night, according to Cal Fire officials, News.Az reports, citing KTLA 5.

The wildfire, named the Grand Fire, was first reported at 7:13 p.m. near the intersection of Grand Avenue and Pleasant Hill Drive in Chino Hills.

By 8:15 p.m., the blaze had expanded to nearly 30 acres, while containment efforts remained unsuccessful.

As flames threatened nearby homes and buildings, fire officials elevated the incident to a second-alarm response. According to wildfire tracking platform Watch Duty, the fire was spreading at a moderate pace and had the potential to reach 200 acres.

New Start: The Grand Fire



The fire is burning West of Pleasant Hill Dr, in Chino Hills, San Bernardino County, California.



20 acres and active. Resources on scene and responding. pic.twitter.com/vX44SQ8ffJ — The Hotshot Wake Up (@HotshotWake) May 14, 2026

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for multiple neighborhoods in Chino Hills as crews battled the growing fire.

Residents living on the following streets were instructed to leave the area:

- Mill Stream Drive

- Falling Star Lane

- Valley View Lane

- Sweet Grass Lane

Authorities also announced road closures at the intersections of Chino Hills Parkway and Falling Star Lane, as well as Chino Hills Parkway and County Walk, the Chino Valley Fire District said.

Firefighters responded both on the ground and in the air, with several helicopters dropping water over the burning hillsides in an attempt to slow the fire’s spread.

Chino Hills resident Liz Mercado told photojournalists from KNN News that she initially believed the smell of smoke came from a nearby barbecue. However, after stepping outside, she saw thick black smoke moving across the neighborhood.

“The next thing you know, the fire department and police were here,” Mercado said. “Everyone in the neighborhood is ready [to evacuate] and we are afraid.”

Evacuation warnings were also issued for residents on:

Pleasant Hill Drive

Ashbury Drive

Auburn Court

Morning Terrace Drive

Golden Crest Drive

Cottage Lane

Morning Dew Lane

Rose Mist Lane

Rainbow Knoll Lane

Officials opened a temporary shelter for displaced residents at the Chino Hills Community Center, located at 14250 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.

No injuries had been reported as firefighters continued efforts to bring the blaze under control.

News.Az