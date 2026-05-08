Portugal leads European wildfire response exercise with international teams - VIDEO

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Portugal has carried out a large-scale wildfire response exercise involving hundreds of emergency operatives from several European countries.

The exercise brought together around 700 firefighters and emergency personnel from six nations to test coordinated responses to major forest fires, News.Az reports, citing Euro News.

According to organisers, the drill was designed to improve cross-border cooperation and readiness for extreme wildfire situations, which have become more frequent in southern Europe due to rising temperatures and dry conditions.

Teams practiced deployment of fire suppression aircraft, ground coordination, evacuation procedures and communication between international units.

Officials said Portugal, which has experienced severe wildfires in recent years, is often used as a training ground for European civil protection exercises because of its high-risk forest fire conditions.

The exercise is part of broader European efforts to strengthen disaster response capabilities and improve coordination among member states during large-scale emergencies.

News.Az