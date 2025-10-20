Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky dies aged 29

+ ↺ − 16 px

Daniel Naroditsky, the popular U.S. grandmaster, commentator, creator, educator, and author, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday at the age of only 29.

The news, which has left the global chess community in shock and mourning, was first announced by the Charlotte Chess Center on Monday and later confirmed by Chess.com through multiple sources, News.Az reports.

Naroditsky was widely regarded as one of the most gifted American players of his generation. He earned the grandmaster title in 2013 at the age of 18 and reached a peak rating of 2647 in 2017.

In addition to his achievements over the board, Naroditsky became a prominent chess educator and content creator, amassing hundreds of thousands of followers on both Twitch (340,000) and YouTube (482,000). His instructional videos, game analyses, and engaging personality inspired and educated players around the world.

Known for his sharp intellect, humor, and deep love for the game, Naroditsky leaves behind a lasting legacy in both competitive chess and online education.

