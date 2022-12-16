Great potential exists for expanding energy partnership between Azerbaijan, Qatar: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

There is great potential for expanding the partnership between Azerbaijan and Qatar in the fields of energy, transport-logistics, mutual investment and other areas of the economy, said Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov at the event marking the National Day of the State of Qatar, News.Az reports.

Noting that Azerbaijan and Qatar are friendly countries, Minister Shahbazov stressed that the friendship between the leaders of the two states, reliable political relations, and mutual visits play important role in the comprehensive development of the relations between the two countries.

“The activities of the Azerbaijan-Qatar Joint Economic, Trade and Technical Commission and the Azerbaijan Trade House in Doha contribute to the development of economic and trade relations between the two countries”, the minister said.

The minister said that particularly the development of the liberated areas in the "green energy" zone concept with "net zero" emissions, as well as the approach to achieving "green growth" and a clean environment at the level of the country's national priority create an opportunity for multilateral energy cooperation.

“Our goal is to ensure the development of the renewable energy sector in Azerbaijan, and there are new opportunities for cooperation with the Nebras Power company in this process," Shahbazov added.

News.Az