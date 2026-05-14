Virgin Media down: UK users hit by widespread TV outage

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A major broadband provider is currently experiencing an outage affecting users across the United Kingdom, with more than 3,000 households reporting service issues, News.Az reports, citing The Sun.

Virgin Media customers have reported problems specifically with TV services, including disruptions where channels appear “pixelated” during viewing.

According to Downdetector, 3,686 users recorded issues with the TV service shortly after 11am this morning (Thursday, May 14).

One customer reported: “Most channels on TIVO pixalated – OK till 20 minutes ago – cannot get current service status from Virgin.”

An X user tagged the service provider, asking: “What’s up with your service? Pixellating on all channels.”

Responding to another complaint on X, the official Virgin Media account apologised for the “disruption” and said: “We’re aware of the issue and our engineers are investigating.”

In another post, the service provider confirmed: “We don’t currently have an estimated fix time.”

One social media user shared an image of the signal issues on their TV, saying Virgin Media is “providing their usual stellar service”.

Another person wrote: “Of course, settling in to watch the start of second golf major of the year and Virgin Media is on a complete rainbow spasm on my TV.

“I’m sure the bills will rise soon regardless. Sort your picture quality out, it’s been a fair few times of late!!!!”

A Virgin Media spokesperson told The Sun: “We’re aware that some customers are currently experiencing pixelation issues with their television services and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“Our teams are working as a priority to identify the fault and restore services to normal as soon as possible.”

The outage is not currently affecting Virgin Media’s broadband service.

News.Az