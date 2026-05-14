Iraqi court sentences Ajaj Ahmed Hardan to death over Anfal genocide crimes

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The Iraqi High Criminal Court has issued a death sentence by hanging against Ajaj Ahmed Hardan in connection with genocide and crimes against humanity committed against Kurds during the Anfal campaign.

According to court statements, the ruling was announced on Thursday after proceedings related to serious human rights violations carried out during the Anfal operations, News.Az reports, citing Iraqi News Agency.

The Iraqi National Security Service had previously announced the arrest of the defendant in August last year following months of intelligence work. Authorities said he had been hiding in Salah al-Din Governorate, and his location was identified after extensive tracking and analysis of intelligence data, as well as cross-checking earlier testimonies and confessions.

Investigators reported that during interrogation, Hardan admitted involvement in multiple crimes committed while serving at Nugrat Salman prison. These included participation in forced starvation of detainees, abuse of prisoners, and involvement in executions carried out by intelligence structures at the time.

He also reportedly confessed to the rape of a female Kurdish detainee held during the Anfal campaign, as well as other acts carried out during his five years of service, three of which were spent in Nugrat Salman prison before his later dismissal.

The court said its verdict was based on confessions, victim testimonies and other evidence collected during the investigation, concluding that the death sentence was issued as punishment for grave crimes committed against Iraqi citizens.

News.Az