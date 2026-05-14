Yandex metrika counter

Venus to reach closest point to the Sun on Friday

  • World
  • Share
Venus to reach closest point to the Sun on Friday
Photo: Wired

Venus will reach its closest point to the Sun on Friday, according to the Qatar Calendar House.

Astronomers said the planet will be approximately 107 million kilometres away from the Sun during the event. Experts explained that Venus moves in an elliptical orbit, meaning the distance between the planet and the Sun changes continuously throughout its journey, News.Az reports, citing The Peninsula.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Qatar Calendar House astronomer Dr Bashir Marzouk said people in Qatar and several Arab countries will be able to observe Venus with the naked eye after sunset near the western horizon.

Scientists noted that Venus is one of the brightest objects in the Solar System and is surpassed in brightness only by the Sun and the Moon.


News.Az 

By Leyla Şirinova

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      