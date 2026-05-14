Venus to reach closest point to the Sun on Friday

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Venus will reach its closest point to the Sun on Friday, according to the Qatar Calendar House.

Astronomers said the planet will be approximately 107 million kilometres away from the Sun during the event. Experts explained that Venus moves in an elliptical orbit, meaning the distance between the planet and the Sun changes continuously throughout its journey, News.Az reports, citing The Peninsula.

Qatar Calendar House astronomer Dr Bashir Marzouk said people in Qatar and several Arab countries will be able to observe Venus with the naked eye after sunset near the western horizon.

Scientists noted that Venus is one of the brightest objects in the Solar System and is surpassed in brightness only by the Sun and the Moon.

News.Az