WWE fans were wrong about Jordynne Grace’s leaked photos

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Jordynne Grace has publicly addressed the circulation of leaked private images online, saying the material came from a hacked account and included AI-generated content.

The WWE SmackDown star responded to growing discussion on social media after unauthorized images began spreading online earlier this month. Grace clarified that the content did not originate from her former subscription platforms and stressed that some of the material had been digitally manipulated, News.Az reports, citing Asatu News.

According to Grace, certain private files were stolen from an old Snapchat account that had been hacked, while other circulating images were created using artificial intelligence.

The wrestler, who joined WWE in 2025 following a successful run in TNA Wrestling, also pushed back against claims linking the leaked content to her previously deleted OnlyFans account. She explained that her subscription content had only included bikini and lingerie photos.

WWE is reportedly not planning any disciplinary action, viewing Grace as the victim of a privacy breach rather than wrongdoing. The company has continued promoting her appearances and matches across its official channels.

The situation has drawn comparisons to the earlier case involving former WWE star Paige, whose private photos and videos were leaked online years ago. Paige later spoke publicly about the emotional impact of the incident and the importance of support from family and friends during the fallout.

The incident also comes amid stronger legal protections in the United States surrounding non-consensual image sharing and AI-generated intimate content. Under the 2025 Take It Down Act, knowingly distributing private intimate depictions without consent can result in criminal penalties if harm is caused to the victim.

Grace remains active on the SmackDown roster as the investigation and online discussions surrounding the leaked content continue.

News.Az