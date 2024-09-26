Yandex metrika counter

Great Return: Azerbaijan relocates first group of residents to liberated Jabrayil

Under President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions, Azerbaijan launched Thursday the first phase of the relocation process to the country’s liberated Jabrayil city.

As many as 36 families (117 individuals) were resettled in Jabrayil city as part of the first relocation phase, News.Az reports.

Jabrayil residents expressed their gratitude to President, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state care and also to the heroic Azerbaijani army for liberating the country’s territories from occupation.

