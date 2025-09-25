Greece extradites oligarch to Moldova over $1bn fraud

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Moldovan oligarch and former senior politician has been extradited from Greece, facing accusations of involvement in the theft of $1 billion (£748 million).

Vladimir Plahotniuc, 59, was flown from Athens to Chisinau on Thursday morning and then taken to a detention centre in Moldova's capital, local officials said, News.Az reports citing BBC.

The tycoon, who faces several long-running criminal cases in Moldova, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and has vowed to prove his innocence.

His extradition comes days before Sunday's parliamentary elections, with President Maia Sandu warning that Moldova's independence and European future are in danger because of attempts by Russia to foment violence and spread disinformation.

Vladimir Plahotniuc fled Moldova in 2019, when his Democratic Party was voted out of power.

On Thursday morning, he was seen being escorted from the plane he arrived in by Moldovan police and Interpol officials.

He was then put in a car and driven away from the airport.

In a post on social media, President Sandu wrote: "If you don't give up when it's hard and keep fighting - the whole society keeps fighting - even criminals who seemed invincible come to justice."

His lawyer Lucian Rogac accused Sandu's pro-EU government of turning his client's extradition "into a tasteless political spectacle" ahead of the key elections.

The lawyer also said his client's "fundamental rights" were violated during the extradition process that started on 22 July with his arrest in Athens' airport at Moldova's request.

The tycoon is one of the main suspects in the disappearance of $1bn from three Moldovan banks in 2014 - a case known as the "theft of the century".

At the time, the sum was reported to be worth more than 10% of Moldova's gross domestic product.

His extradition comes as the impoverished country between Romania and Ukraine is preparing for 28 September elections that will determine whether Moldova continues its integration with the EU, or returns to Russia's political influence.

News.Az